UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 83 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,974,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $259.81 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.43. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

