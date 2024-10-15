UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 89 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.