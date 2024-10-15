UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 92 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 317.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

CSL stock opened at $480.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.20. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

