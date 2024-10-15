UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $150.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

