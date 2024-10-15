UMB Bank n.a. Sells 106 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CGI were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after acquiring an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after buying an additional 258,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 9,135.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $11,418,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CGI by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.