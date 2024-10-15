UMB Bank n.a. Takes $40,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

