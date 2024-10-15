United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $103,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

