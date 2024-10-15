Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Universal by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Universal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Universal by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UVV opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.