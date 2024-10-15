Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

MPWR opened at $943.21 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $891.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

