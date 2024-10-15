Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

