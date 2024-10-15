Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

