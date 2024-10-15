Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,918,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

