Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

