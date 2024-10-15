Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,728 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

