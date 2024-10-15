Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

