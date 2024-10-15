Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $224.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

