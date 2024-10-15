Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

