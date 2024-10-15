Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

