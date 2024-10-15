Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

