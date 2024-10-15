Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

