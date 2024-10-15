Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

