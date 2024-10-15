Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

