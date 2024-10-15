Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IUSG stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

