Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

