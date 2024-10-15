Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $133.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

