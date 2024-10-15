Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Kroger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 164,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 148,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Kroger by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $830,303. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

