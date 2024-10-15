Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.87 and a 12-month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

