Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

