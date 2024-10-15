Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

