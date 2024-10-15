Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

TXRH stock opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.96 and a 52-week high of $180.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

