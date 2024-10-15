Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

