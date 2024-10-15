Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

