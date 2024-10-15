Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

