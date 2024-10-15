Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,349 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

