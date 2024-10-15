Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

