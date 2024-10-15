Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,209.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

