Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.