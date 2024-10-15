Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after purchasing an additional 586,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

