Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

VRSK stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

