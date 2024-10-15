Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

