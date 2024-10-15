Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $543.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

