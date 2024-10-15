Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

