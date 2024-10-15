WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

