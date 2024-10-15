Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.11. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.64%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

