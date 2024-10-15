Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $377.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $378.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

