1,500 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,490,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,747.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,494 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

