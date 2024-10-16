16,768 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 194,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,622,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

