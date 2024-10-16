1,763 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

