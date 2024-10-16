191 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $177.54 and a 1-year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

