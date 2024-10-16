2,582 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCI opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $136.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.318 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

